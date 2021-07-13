Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of ACEL stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 2,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,275 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.