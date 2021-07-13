Critical Analysis: EHang (NASDAQ:EH) versus Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

EHang has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EHang and Spirit AeroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% Spirit AeroSystems -27.23% -64.00% -8.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EHang and Spirit AeroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spirit AeroSystems 1 2 10 0 2.69

EHang currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.68%. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus price target of $46.15, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than EHang.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and Spirit AeroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 64.04 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -134.38 Spirit AeroSystems $3.40 billion 1.38 -$865.70 million ($5.72) -7.81

EHang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit AeroSystems. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit AeroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats EHang on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams. The Propulsion Systems segment offers nacelles, including thrust reversers; struts/pylons; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs; and related spares, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

