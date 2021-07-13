CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 10,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00.

Shares of CRSP traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,959. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

