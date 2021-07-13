Analyzing BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Augmedix (NYSE:AUGX)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Augmedix (NYSE:AUGX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BSQUARE and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million 1.13 -$1.89 million N/A N/A Augmedix $16.48 million 9.62 -$15.60 million N/A N/A

BSQUARE has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BSQUARE and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -5.63% -27.03% -10.74% Augmedix N/A -3,261.14% -118.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BSQUARE beats Augmedix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute critical data, and facilitate distributed control and decision making. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

