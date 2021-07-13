Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) Insider Carol Denise Stott Sells 32,184 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12.

Carol Denise Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vroom alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92.

Shares of VRM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. 64,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,539. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.