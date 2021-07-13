Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) will announce ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($8.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 60,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $8,554,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $11,226,800.

Shares of NYSE:RETA traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.83. 7,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,216. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

