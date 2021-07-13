DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $25.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,636.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,368. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,455.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,615.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

