Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,559 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068,224. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

