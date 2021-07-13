Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Cut by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.38. The company had a trading volume of 181,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

