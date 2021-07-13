Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMEH) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMEH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Medical.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00.

Shares of AMEH traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,819. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

