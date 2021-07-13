Royal Bank of Canada Has $370.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $370,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,179,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,103,000 after purchasing an additional 412,847 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 137,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,593. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $106.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

