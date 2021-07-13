Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ SLP traded down $7.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. 12,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,016. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $917.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.