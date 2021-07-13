Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.
NASDAQ SLP traded down $7.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.64. 12,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,016. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $917.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.83.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock worth $2,939,761 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
