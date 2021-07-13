Boris F. Shimanovsky Sells 65,089 Shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CTO Boris F. Shimanovsky sold 65,089 shares of ZipRecruiter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,999.67.
Shares of ZIP stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $26.71.
About ZipRecruiter
