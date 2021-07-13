NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $75.39. 308,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

