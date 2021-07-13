Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock valued at $763,628,358. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $354.30. The company had a trading volume of 461,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

