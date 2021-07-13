OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 400,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 133,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,103. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

