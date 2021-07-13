TechTarget, Inc. (NYSE:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NYSE:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. 3,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,700. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.