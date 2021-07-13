Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $17.72 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $17.72 or 0.00054427 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $902.86 million and approximately $336.12 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00113539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00158165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.53 or 0.99923824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00951574 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.