Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives $14.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 467,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIST traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

