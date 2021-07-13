Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 142,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,441. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40. FOX has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

