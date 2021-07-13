$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.56. 99,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,340. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

