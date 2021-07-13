Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.70.

TMO stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.86. The company has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.14 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

