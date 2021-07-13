Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 189 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.35 on Tuesday, reaching $679.35. 461,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,389,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $654.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

