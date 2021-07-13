Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

NYSE:SE traded up $9.13 on Tuesday, reaching $284.99. 65,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

