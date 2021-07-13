Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $38.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,757.37. The stock had a trading volume of 129,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,759.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,356.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

