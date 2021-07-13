Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NYSE:RIOT) CEO Jason Les Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NYSE:RIOT) CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $1,563,500.00.
Shares of NYSE:RIOT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,940,631. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $79.50.
Riot Blockchain Company Profile
