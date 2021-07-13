MacroGenics, Inc. (NYSE:MGNX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,630,500.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NYSE:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,860. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

