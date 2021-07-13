Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report $71.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $306.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,680,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.