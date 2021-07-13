Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

Several analysts recently commented on MOZ shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

Shares of MOZ traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$3.22. 164,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,654. The firm has a market cap of C$755.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.11.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

