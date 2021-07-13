Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. 360,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.