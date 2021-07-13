MIK Capital LP Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MIK Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,492 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.9% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,402. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

