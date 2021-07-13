The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) COO Leah Swan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00.

PLCE stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.74. 6,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,154. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.