Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,630.55. 21,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,455.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,615.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

