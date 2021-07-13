Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP David Flinton Sells 13,966 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP David Flinton sold 13,966 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $1,658,881.48.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $120.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,735. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after acquiring an additional 449,886 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

