Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) CEO Sells 7,040 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NYSE:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.38. 15,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,493. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

