MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise Sells 4,000 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00.

Shares of NYSE MKTX traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,933. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

