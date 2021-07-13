Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report ($1.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.71). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($6.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.07. 97,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

