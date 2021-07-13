$40.81 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post sales of $40.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.39 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $39.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $171.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.08 million to $176.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $208.16 million to $266.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $577.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

