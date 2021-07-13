Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 10,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 140,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $393.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

