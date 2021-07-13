Royal Bank of Canada Has $429.48 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Raytheon Technologies worth $429,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,874,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $6,784,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. Insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 137,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

