The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,150. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

