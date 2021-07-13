Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 5,360 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $73.93. 78,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

