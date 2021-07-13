Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 561.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $171.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.47 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

