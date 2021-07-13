Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 893.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,539.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,390.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.