VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 21,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,804. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $297.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

