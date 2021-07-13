Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce sales of $113.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.50 million and the highest is $115.70 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $496.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.08 million to $505.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $697.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

10x Genomics stock traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. 19,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,383. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.19.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,069 shares of company stock worth $29,916,767. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

