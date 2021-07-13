TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $749,668.51

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $749,668.51 and $5.19 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.22 or 0.00928224 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.