Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $427,285.85

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $427,285.85 and $577.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00114431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00158369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,765.20 or 0.99971319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00956747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,569,879 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

