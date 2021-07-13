JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.56.

Shares of WPM stock traded up C$1.62 on Tuesday, reaching C$56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The firm has a market cap of C$25.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6440588 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

