Acumen Capital Cuts MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target to C$6.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:MAV traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.89. 20,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,865. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. MAV Beauty Brands has a 52-week low of C$2.13 and a 52-week high of C$7.34. The firm has a market cap of C$152.61 million and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.26.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$36.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

